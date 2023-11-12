UFC 295 Results: Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Matt Frevola (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card lightweight bout between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Frevola (11-3-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Drew Dober at May’s UFC 288 event in New Jersey. The win marked ‘The Steamrolla’s’ third in a row as he had previously scored knockout wins over Genaro Valdez and Ottman Azaitar. The 33-year-old has gone 5-3-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in Janury of 2018.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC Fight Night event in Paris, where he earned a second-round TKO victory over Thiago Moises. That marked the fourth straight stoppage win for the ‘God of War’, as the Frenchman had previously finished opponents Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda and Ismael Bonfim.

This is one you CAN'T miss 👀@SteamRollaa vs @BenoitSt_Denis UFC295 is LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/oKQHc60mKs — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Benoit Saint-Denis fires off a high kick. Matt Frevola leaps into the pocket with a combination. The Frenchman is applying pressure and lands a pair of body kicks, the second of which sent Frevola to the floor. After a scramble Matt winds up on top, but quickly loses the position. Another scramble and this time it is Frevola who lands a takedown. Benoit Saint-Denis quickly escapes to his feet. He lands a head kick that floors ‘Steamrolla’. A follow up hammer fist and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 295 Results: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via KO at 1:31 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Saint-Denis fight next following his KO victory over Frevola this evening at Madison Square Garden?