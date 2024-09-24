Ali Abdelaziz thinks it’s “bullsh*t” Magomed Ankalaev isn’t fighting for UFC gold next

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2024

Top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz isn’t thrilled about Magomed Ankalaev not receiving the next UFC light heavyweight title shot.

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev has been calling for a showdown with the champion Alex Pereira. “Poatan” claims that the Russian avoided a title opportunity for UFC 307. Ankalaev vehemently denies that claim.

Pereira will be putting his gold at stake against Khalil Rountree in Salt Lake City on October 5th. Ankalaev will meet Aleksandar Rakić later that month at UFC 308.

RELATED: MAGOMED ANKALAEV REFUTES ALEX PEREIRA’S CLAIMS OF AVOIDING UFC 307 TITLE FIGHT: “I’M GONNA MAKE YOU EAT YOUR WORDS”

Magomed Ankalaev’s Manager Thinks Fighter Should Have UFC Title Shot Next

During an interview with ESPN, Ali Abdelaziz expressed his belief that Magomed Ankalaev is the world’s best 205-pounder. He thinks it’s a shame his fighter isn’t competing for a title next (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s bullsh*t he’s not getting a title shot. ‘He just fought for the title, too.’ This is kind of what the UFC said. But the reality, I believe he’s the best light heavyweight on the planet. I know it, you know it, Dana White knows it, Mick Maynard knows it. Alex Pereira became a big star – you can’t take this away from him. The guy is always game to fight. But every road has an end. Magomed Ankalaev will handle business, Alex Pereira will handle business, and these two guys will fight in 2025.”

Despite the gripes, Abdelaziz said that Ankalaev is quite happy with his new UFC deal. He believes certain fighters have longer roads to the title.

UFC CEO Dana White has told reporters that Ankalaev wasn’t passed over for a title opportunity. He said that simply put, the Russian grappler was already booked for a fight. If Ankalaev can defeat Rakić in impressive fashion, then one would think he’d be a shoo-in for a title shot.

