Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161 with Jim Miller and Cody Brundage

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

The 161st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 300 on Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Jim Miller (1:04). Next, UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (23:13).

Jim Miller opens up the show to preview his UFC 300 fight against Bobby Green. Jim talks about getting a chance to make history as he has been on UFC 100 and UFC 200. He also talks about facing off with Green, which they have been scheduled multiple times but Green has been forced out every single time, which is a bit of a worry for Miller. Miller then chats about the style matchup and how he sees it playing out. He closes things out by talking about his career and how much longer he has left in his career.

Cody Brundage closes out the program to preview his UFC 300 main card fight against Bo Nickal. Cody talks about getting this massive fight and being such a big underdog, and whether or not that is surprising to him. He then chats about Nickal’s style and why he is confident he can expose some holes in the game. Brundage also chats about being part of the historic card and what a win over Bo does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

