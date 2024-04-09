Ciryl Gane hits back at Tom Aspinall’s “ducking” accusations

By Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight star Ciryl Gane has hit back at Tom Aspinall for claiming that he has a history of ducking opponents.

Tom Aspinall

For a while now, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for both Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall. Some have even suggested they could battle it out over Tom’s interim heavyweight title. In a recent interview, however, the Englishman explained why he can’t picture that happening.

“He’s [Ciryl Gane] dismissed me on multiple occasions, and I’m not the first guy he’s dismissed. I’m not the first guy that he’s ducked. It’s out there for people to see. The reason that I got the Pavlovich fight was because Ciryl didn’t want it. So, he ducked Pavlovich. He then ducked Curtis Blaydes, Curtis Blaydes has been on record saying that. I asked for him years ago, [he] didn’t want it then. I then asked for him in Paris, they flew me over, we tried to make that fight, he didn’t want it then. We’ll see what the UFC wanna do.”

RELATED: Ciryl Gane explains why he’s not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out

As you can imagine, the French sensation Gane was quick to respond on social media.

Gane responds to Aspinall

“@AspinallMMA, I never, ever say no to any challenge or any opponent. Blaydes was never an option. They said Pavlovich, I said yes. Don’t worry, I’ll see you in September, stop tripping. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

We’re talking about two of the most intriguing heavyweights there has ever been in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Hopefully, at some point, they’ll square off.

Who do you believe in this scenario? If Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall did collide in the Octagon, who would you consider to be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

