Ciryl Gane hits back at Tom Aspinall’s “ducking” accusations

UFC heavyweight star Ciryl Gane has hit back at Tom Aspinall for claiming that he has a history of ducking opponents.

For a while now, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for both Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall. Some have even suggested they could battle it out over Tom’s interim heavyweight title. In a recent interview, however, the Englishman explained why he can’t picture that happening.

“He’s [Ciryl Gane] dismissed me on multiple occasions, and I’m not the first guy he’s dismissed. I’m not the first guy that he’s ducked. It’s out there for people to see. The reason that I got the Pavlovich fight was because Ciryl didn’t want it. So, he ducked Pavlovich. He then ducked Curtis Blaydes, Curtis Blaydes has been on record saying that. I asked for him years ago, [he] didn’t want it then. I then asked for him in Paris, they flew me over, we tried to make that fight, he didn’t want it then. We’ll see what the UFC wanna do.”

As you can imagine, the French sensation Gane was quick to respond on social media.

🚨 Tom Aspinall affirme que Ciryl Gane l'a évité à plusieurs reprises. Il révèle également que Gane a refusé Pavlovich et Curtis Blaydes, affirmant qu'il n'a obtenu le combat pour le titre intérimaire que parce que Gane l'a refusé. 🧷 [The MMA Hour] pic.twitter.com/SymJjzkGxI — ARENA (@MMArena_) April 8, 2024