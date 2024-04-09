Coach reveals UFC “compensated” Ricky Turcios, claims Raul Rosas Jr. was cleared to fight at UFC Mexico City

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Alex Morono, the head coach of Ricky Turcios says the UFC took care of the bantamweight after his canceled fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City.

Raul Rosas Jr and Ricky Turcios

Just minutes before Turcios was set to make the walk, it was revealed Rosas Jr. was sick and the fight was off. It was disappointing news for Morono and Turcios, who liked the style matchup against the 19-year-old.

But, what is more frustrating is Morono says he has since talked to people in the UFC who revealed the doctors cleared Rosas to fight, but he was the one who said no.

“For the record, I know the UFC hooked up Rick, I know they made sure he was compensated, which was awesome. He was in Mexico for a month prepping and he was in fight shape before he got there,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about Ricky Turcios vs Raul Rosas Jr. “I was talking to the coaches and I asked if the elevation got to them and they said ‘oh ya’ and when I asked if it got to Ricky, they said ‘not really.’ I get up there on fight week, and everything is going great, made weight, and we finish the warmup, we are about to make the walk, Ricky is meditating, and we are minutes from making the walk, and we hear that Rosas was sick for whatever that means and the fight was off…

“They said the offer is next week at 145lbs, which doesn’t favor Rick it favors Rosas, but Ricky accepted, accepted everything. Monday we get our plane tickets, and then a few minutes later we hear that Rosas couldn’t fight again… I talked to one of the UFC staff that was in Mexico about Rosas and asked what the diagnosis was and he said he didn’t even know. Usually, the doctors says you can’t fight and the fighter wants to fight. From what I heard, the doctors said he could fight and Rosas said he couldn’t,” Morono continued about Ricky Turcios.

The good news is that the UFC did compensate Ricky Turcios and the hope for Alex Morono is he gets another fight soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

