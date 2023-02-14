Just Scrap Radio Ep. 110 with Diego Sanchez, Austin Trout, John Dodson, Zac Pauga, and Evan Elder

The 110th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of KnuckleMania 3 and UFC Vegas 69 this weekend.

We’re first joined by former UFC fighter and current BKFC fighter Diego Sanchez (2:43). Next, former WBA light middleweight champion and current BKFC fighter Austin Trout (29:54) comes on. John Dodson (42:01) returns to the program. Then, UFC light heavyweight Zac Pauga (55:04) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Evan Elder (1:04:53).

Diego Sanchez opens up the show to preview his KnuckleMania 3 fight against Austin Trout. Diego talks about his fight against Kevin Lee in Eagle FC, the failed boxing match against Dan Hardy, and him finally making his BKFC debut. He also touches on all the people criticizing him for still fighting and the potential of returning to the UFC.

Austin Trout stops by for the first time to preview his KnuckleMania 3 fight against Diego Sanchez. The former WBA light middleweight champion explains why he decided to make the move to BKFC despite still being a top contender in boxing. He also talks about the health measures both he and Diego had to pass in order to take the fight.

John Dodson comes on to discuss his KnuckleMania 3 fight against Jaros Grant. John talks about his RIZIN win on New Year’s Eve and him hoping to bounce between RIZIN and BKFC to stay active. He then talks about what a win does for him and the hope to become the champ in RIZIN and BKFC this year.

Zac Pauga joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 69 co-main event against Jordan Wright. Pauga talks about losing in the TUF finale and him dropping back down to light heavyweight. He then talks about the matchup against Wright and how he plans to use his size to his advantage.

Evan Elder closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 69 fight against Nazim Sadykhov. Evan talks about his short-notice debut loss to Preston Parsons, what he learned from that, and what a win here does for him.

