Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap

Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.

According to Sanchez, he believes the reason why BKFC isn’t allowed but Power Slap is allowed is because of Dana White and the UFC. Sanchez thinks White and the UFC have too much influence over NSAC which is a problem.

“This is the farthest BKFC has gone West (going to Albuquerque) and of course in their expansion, of course, they want Vegas,” Sanchez said to BJPENN.com. “But, UFC has the lock on that, they won’t sanction BKFC where they are combat athletes that are skilled fighters and warriors that are trained. But, they will sanction Power Slap where you got a powerlifter that is smacking the hell out of another guy giving him real brain damage.”

Sanchez certainly has a point that BKFC is trained fighters and fighters have to pass medical tests in order to get licensed to fight. Along with that, BKFC has been allowed in several other states, while those states have yet to allow Power Slap to happen, which is why Sanchez thinks UFC has the NSAC on lock.

Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA) has not fought since March of last year when he dropped a decision against Kevin Lee. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Jake Matthews and was then released by the UFC. He is set to make his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 against former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.

What do you make of Diego Sanchez ripping the NSAC for allowing Power Slap but not BKFC? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!