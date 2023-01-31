Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”

Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC.

Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.

Although Diego Sanchez is focused on BKFC, the UFC veteran says he is open to having his retirement fight in the UFC. He also plans on having a conversation with Dana White soon to talk about the possibility of that, as well as potentially being in attendance to support Jon Jones at UFC 285.

“It’s all in God’s hands. I really do miss my UFC fans. I’m going to hit up Dana to see if he can let me come for a visit and come visit the show,” Sanchez said to BJPENN.com. “I want to see Jon Jones and support Jon Jones and watch him win his title. We will see. UFC has evolved and adapted to a new sport, they don’t really like the older guys in there. They love building new talents, but like Jamahal Hill said anything is possible. I would love to step into the Octagon one last time on my own terms, with the positive energy, with the love that I feel right now, the strength and the confidence and just being a good place in my life.

“That is where I would want to step into the cage one last time. It would be nice, but I’m not promising anything,” Sanchez continued. “I really am excited working with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. They work well with the fighters and are really working well with me giving me this hometown fight in Albuquerque, New Mexico. So, we will see.”

Diego Sanchez went 19-13 in the UFC and had been in the promotion since 2005.

Would you like to see Diego Sanchez have his retirement fight in the UFC?