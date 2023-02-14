Alexander Volkanovksi retains top spot in UFC P4P Rankings despite loss to Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has retained the top spot in the UFC P4P Rankings despite his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

It was just last Saturday, February 11th where Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) defeated Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via unanimous decision at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In doing so, Makhachev retained the lightweight championship belt and declared himself ‘the best in the world‘.

At the post fight press conference, the 31 year old fighter proclaimed:

“It doesn’t matter how I won today, now I’m not just champion, I’m the best fighter in the world. I am very happy. Now people are going to call me not just champ, but ‘best fighter in the world.’ This is my dream, and it doesn’t matter how I won, I’m very happy.”

Well, the new rankings for Pound-For-Pound status have been posted by the UFC and apparently it’s Andrew Volkanovski who’s still No. 1.

Chamatkar Sandhu posted to ‘Twitter‘ a picture of Volkanovski with the headlines:

“AND STILLLLLLLLLLLLLL”

“As you were @alexvolkanovski”

“ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REMAINS THE NO. 1 POUND FOR POUND FIGHTER IN THE WORLD PER THE OFFICIAL UFC RANKINGS”

Makhachev will have to live with being No. 2, at least for a while longer.

The top 10 UFC P4P rankings are as follows:

Alexander Volkanovski (23-2 MMA) Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) Jon Jones (26-1 MMA)

The P4P list is generated and updated by a voting panel of media members who vote on who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight class and pound-for-pound.

Do you agree that P4P No. 1 status still belongs to Volkanovski? Or, do you believe Makhachev has earned that honour after defeating Volkanovski at UFC 284?

