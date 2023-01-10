Just Scrap Radio Ep. 106 with Dan Ige, Damon Jackson, and Isaac Dulgarian

The 106th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 67.

We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (1:54). Next, UFC featherweight Damon Jackson (28:11) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian (40:04).

Dan Ige opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 67 co-main event fight against Damon Jackson. Dan talks about how the fight came to be with Damon messaging him to get this fight. Ige also talks about his losing streak, what he has learned and his mindset entering this fight. The Hawaiian also talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023. He also talks about fighting on the same card as his childhood friend Punahele Soriano for the first time in the UFC.

Damon Jackson joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 67 co-main event against Dan Ige. Damon talks about messaging several ranked featherweights trying to get this fight and whether or not he was surprised to see Ige take it. He talks about Ige’s losing streak and whether or not he thinks the Hawaiian has lost a step. Damon also touches on what a win does for him and his goal for 2023, and him training at Fortis MMA.

Isaac Dulgarian closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 67 fight against Daniel Argueta. Isaac talks about earning a contract on Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight last February and what took so long for him to make his debut. He also talks about training st Factory X and details why the Full Send contract hasn’t happened yet.

