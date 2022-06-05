Dan Ige issues statement following tough loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC Vegas 56

Dan Ige has issued a statement after suffering a tough loss to Movsar Evloev in tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 co-main event.

Ige (15-6 MMA) had entered the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian standout was coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung respectively.

Standing in the way of the Hawaiian’s path back to the win column was the undefeated Movsar Evloev (16-0 MMA). The Russian standout had most previously competed at UFC 263, where he defeated Hakeem Dawodu.

Despite his efforts this evening, Dan Ige was unable to stop the undefeated streak of Movsar Evloev. The 28-year-old mixed up his striking and grappling to smother and overwhelm ‘Dynamite’ for the majority of the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Vegas 56 Result: Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Shortly following what served as his third straight decision defeat, ‘Dynamite Dan’ took to Twitter where he issued the following statement to his fans.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, but God always has a bigger and better plan. Love you all. Thank you for the support sorry couldn’t get my hand raised. Need to unplug for a little bit but promise I’ll be back!”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, but God always has a bigger and better plan. Love you all. Thank you for the support sorry couldn’t get my hand raised. Need to unplug for a little bit but promise ill be back ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/inmTL88hqY — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 5, 2022

Dan Ige’s most recent victory came back in March of 2021, where he scored a stunning knockout over Gavin Tucker. The Hawaiian has gone 1-4 over his past five fights, a rough stretch which was preceded by a six-fight winning streak.

Who would you like to see Ige fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!