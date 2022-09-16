Julian Erosa happy with “easy fight” against Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279, eyes Alex Caceres next: “I just want someone that will be a willing dance partner to make it a fun fight”

Julian Erosa is happy with his win over Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279.

Erosa was coming off a win over Steven Peterson who missed weight which led to a massive payday for him. At UFC 279, he was in a familiar spot as his opponent in Dawodu missed weight. Although some fighters get mad at opponents for missing weight, Erosa is not in the same boat.

“People get a little upset from the unprofessionalism from their opponents missing weight but I enjoy getting paid a little extra more,” Erosa said to BJPENN.com. “When I found out he was missing weight, I had already put on like 10 more pounds because at 10:30 I got a call he was going to miss out and I’m right near 155, 156lbs and he’s drawn out at 10:30, so I was happy because I knew I was getting more money.”

Entering the fight against Dawdou, Erosa knew the two could have a kickboxing fight and it would be competitive. The old Erosa would’ve gladly done just that, but he knew he had the wrestling advantage so he used his fight IQ to win a clear-cut decision which is happy with.

“After the fight, I was at home and people were messaging me, like good fight and I just thought like ‘wow, that was an easy night for me, like it was an easy fight.’ It was because of my own fight IQ, like I wanted to put it all out there and have a brawl because I like to leave there all bloody and sweaty,” Erosa said. “But, the game plan was to be smart here and not have a brawl, although that has gotten me a lot of money, I wanted to be more measured and show I have a higher level of fight IQ.”

Given that Julian Erosa used his wrestling and grappling to defeat Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279, he didn’t take much damage. With that, he says he hopes he can return later this year or early in 2023 now that he is on a new contract.

“With the Peterson fight, I might have lost a few years off my life with how crazy it was, with this one, it was more like a glorified sparring match,” Erosa said. “I didn’t take any shots that rung my bell, and I think I could see myself trying to get one more before the year is up, if not early next year. I also signed a new contract with the UFC so I’m pumped about that.”

The hope for Erosa is to face Alex Caceres next time out but isn’t holding his breath. Instead, he just wants anyone that will make for a fun fight and help him move up the featherweight ranks.

“I’m down to fight anybody, but I want to have fights that will be fun and have a potential for Fight of the Night,” Erosa concluded. “I’ve always wanted to fight Alex Caceres but I have asked for him and haven’t gotten a definitive answer on that, so if I don’t get him I just want someone that will be a willing dance partner to make it a fun fight.”

Who would you like to see Julian Erosa fight next?