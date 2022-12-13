Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett’s performance at UFC 282 will hurt his star power: “He will still be as big as he was before”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett’s fight at UFC 282 will impact his star power.

Last weekend at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett beat Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. However, given how controversial his victory was, many aren’t all too thrilled with ‘The Baddy’.

It was his poorest performance in the UFC yet and the majority of fans and pundits believed he should’ve lost. Alas, he got his hand raised, and he’s now 4-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Daniel Cormier, who was cageside for the contest, had the following to say on the result.

“I thought Paddy Pimblett lost, I really did,” Cormier said.

“I thought Jared Gordon won the third round, I felt Jared Gordon won the first round. They’re putting a lot less emphasis on octagon control, especially against the side of the cage. Jared Gordon did not land much in the third round when he was clinching Paddy Pimblett, and I don’t know why.

“They don’t really give much credence to that anymore, and Pimblett landed more significant strikes in round 3 even though that was only like two significant strikes, because Gordon was able to press him up against the side of the octagon so much.”

The Pimblett train keeps on rolling

“He showed that he’s game, but there were some mistakes,” Cormier added. “Chin is too high up in the air still. He’s looping far too many of his punches. He’s a star, and honestly the reaction and the reception that he got hasn’t been seen this early since Conor McGregor. But here’s the difference: Conor McGregor won, and Conor McGregor won at a championship level.

“This was Paddy’s step up. If he would have wiped Jared Gordon out as he did in his first few fights in the UFC, people would be much more excited. Does the performance hurt his star power? Absolutely not. He will still be as big as he was before.”

