BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 130 // Colby Covington | Josh Emmett

Colby Covington returns to the show with yet another cannot-miss conversation. Following his departure from American Top Team, Colby Covington Inc. was born and so begins another chapter of the former interim champions career. Colby gives us the details on what led to him parting ways with ATT and how his exit reignited bad blood with former teammates like Dustin Porier. Confident that we have yet to see the best of his abilities displayed in competition, Covington is digging his heels into the Miami sand and explains why there are only a few sensible options for his return to action. One of which of course being a showdown against his friend-turned-enemy Jorge Masvidal. Colby gives us his take on Masvidal’s soured negotiations with the UFC, and explains why he believes the BMF belt is just a participation trophy. Of course, Colby’s primary focus is capturing the UFC welterweight title in a rematch with Kamaru Usman, but if that doesn’t come to fruition, we might see Covington throw down with WWE’s Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned street fight. All that and more from Colby “Chaos” Covington.

Josh Emmett joins us to recap his sensational win over a very game opponent in Shane Burgos. Emmet predicted that he would finish Burgos prior to fight night, but a devastating leg injury forced Josh to pick Burgos apart in what many fans considered a fight of the year candidate. With a potentially lengthy recovery ahead of him, Josh Emmett has a tough decision to make. Avoid surgery and attempt to come back with no ACL, or opt for surgery and be sidelined for a significant time period while he’s on the cusp of a crack at featherweight gold. One thing is for certain, Josh believes that he is the worst possible matchup for current champ Alexander Volkanovski, and that the similarities in their respective styles makes for a true barn burner.

