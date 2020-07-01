Mike Perry is confident he would beat “skinny and weak” Nate Diaz

Mike Perry believes if he were to fight Nate Diaz, it would not end well for the Stockton, California native.

Perry returned to the win column at UFC on ESPN 12 where he scored a unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall. “Platinum” was composed and even had success on the ground to earn the win.

Now, following the win, many fans have wondered what would be next for Perry. Names like Niko Price and Diego Sanchez came up. But, one name that people have also thrown out is Nate Diaz. According to ‘Platinum’, that would be an easy fight for him.

“I think he’s a skinny, weak little f**k like Mickey Gall. I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-ass punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punches,” Mike Perry said to ESPN. “He doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough. I’d hit him on the feet the same way Jorge Masvidal did, I’d play his guard. I’d get half guard, sit on top of him, it’d look exactly the same as the Mickey Gall fight did, to be honest with you.

“So, if you guys like that fight, then yeah, you’ll probably like the Nate Diaz fight too. He’s a little more durable, he’ll probably try to stand there and box back with me. But my power punches, just, I’ll sit him down. Everybody knows he’s durable,” Perry continued. “So, I’ll bust that eye open again. What can I say? That’s not hate, I’m not hating on Nate Diaz. He’s done things in the sport, he’s made money. Good for him, dude. I’ve always thought I’d beat that guy and it’s as simple as that. We’re talking about one on one, in the ring, fighting. And I win.”

Nate Diaz last fought back at UFC 244 where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

There is no question a fight between Mike Perry and Nate Diaz would guarantee to be entertaining. The lead up to the fight would also be must-watch. Yet, the chances of the fight happening seem slim to none as Diaz has made it clear he wants a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. Or, perhaps he gets a big-money fight in the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Who do you think would win, Mike Perry or Nate Diaz?