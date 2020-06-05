Colby Covington rips “chicken” Jorge Masvidal over dispute with UFC

Colby Covington has taken a shot at his former American Top Team stablemate Jorge Masvidal, who is embroiled in a heated dispute with the UFC.

Masvidal has long been viewed as the next man in line for a shot at welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, but the negotiations for the fight have stalled, as Masvidal feels he’s being undervalued.

Covington seems to think there are other factors at play.

Better to be a live chicken than a dead duck. #StreetJudas — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 5, 2020

Covington has recently angled for a fight with his former friend Jorge Masvidal, billing it as one of the biggest fights that can be made currently.

“It would definitely be the friends-turned-enemies angle with journeyman ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal. Jorge can’t read, he can’t write, he can’t spell and he definitely can’t fight,” Covington said to theScore’s James Lynch. “What’s going on? Why does [Masvidal] not want to fight Usman? Why’s he holding out? Why’s he scared? Maybe there’s something going on that we don’t know about.

“Maybe Jorge wants ‘America’s champ,’ maybe he wants the ‘People’s Champ,’ maybe he wants Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, and maybe he wants Miami’s favorite fighter, because he claims to be from Miami,” Covington added. “But, everybody knows I’m the king of Miami right now and I run the streets of Miami… The UFC knows that I’ve expressed my interest and I want my rematch with ‘Marty FakeNewsman’ which I deserve. Or, I want this fight with Journeyman Jorge Masvidal.”

