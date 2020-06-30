Aspen Ladd turns to fans for help after beloved dog passes away, other dog loses leg

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd has turned to her fans for help after her beloved dog passed away and her other dog had leg removal surgery.

Ladd, the No. 3 ranked fighter in the women’s 135lbs division, took to social media to update fans about her current status. Ladd recently had a fight against Sara McMann fall through after Ladd suffered a serious injury in training and she is expected to be out three-to-nine months due to a lengthy recovery. Unfortunately, the bad luck did not stop there for Ladd, who recently suffered a personal tragedy in her life.

Ladd told fans on social media that one of her dogs recently passed away while the other dog had leg removal surgery. With no fights coming up on the horizon due to her injury and with her dog’s medical bills racking up, Ladd took to Twitter to offer up three pieces of fight-worn clothing to her fans in order to help cover her costs.

Weird time for sure in my life, I’ll be out a minute, my beloved dog passed and my other dog needed 1 leg removed. Puppy medical bills are racking up. Pictured are 3 fight worn UFC items I wore during my WAR’s. Feel free to DM me and make a legitimate offer👊 pic.twitter.com/iDtT63yYVX — Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) June 30, 2020

Fellow UFC women’s bantamweight contender Marion Reneau was quick to offer a message of support to her fellow divisional rival, offering her condolences and suggesting she starts a GoFundMe.

Nooo…. maybe a GoFundMe account? I'm sorry Aspen — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 30, 2020

Ladd often posts photos of her pets on her Instagram account.

As noted above, Ladd is currently ranked No. 3 in the world at 135lbs, behind only the champion Amanda Nunes and top contenders Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm. Ladd, who is just 25 years old, entered the UFC in 2017 and has racked up a 4-1 record. She has defeated Yana Kunitskaya, Sijara Eubanks, Tonya Evinger, and Lina Lansberg inside the Octagon, with her lone defeat in the UFC coming against the aforementioned de Randamie. She has been a pro since her 2015 debut with Invicta FC.

Ladd is hoping some of her fans make her a fair offer for her fight-worn gear and considering that MMA fans often have big hearts hopefully someone comes through and helps her out.

We are BJPenn.com expressed out sympathies for Aspen Ladd after the recent passing of her companion and wish her the best as she recovers from her injuries.