Josh Emmett issues statement on injuries sustained in war with Shane Burgos

Josh Emmett picked up an important victory and a $50,000 bonus check at UFC on ESPN 11 last Saturday, but it came at a cost.

Emmett met fellow top-10 featherweight contender Shane Burgos in the card’s co-main event. The pair battled tooth and nail for three wild rounds, with Emmett ultimately capturing a unanimous decision victory. Both men earned bonuses for the fight, which instantly stood out as a 2020 Fight of the Year contender.

Unfortunately, the fight left Emmett with a litany of serious injuries, which could keep him sidelined for quite some time.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto provided a rundown of Emmett’s afflictions on Monday.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) suffered a “complete ACL tear” in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday. Per Emmett, other injuries include: Partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 22, 2020

“UFC featherweight Josh Emmett suffered a ‘complete ACL tear’ in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday,” Okamoto reported. “Per Emmett, other injuries include partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling.”

Shortly after this news surfaced, Emmett took to social media to issue a statement.

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT! 1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020

With this victory over Burgos, Josh Emmett improved onto a three-fight win-streak, having also recently bested Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic, both by stoppage. He’s now 16-2 overall.

Shane Burgos, meanwhile, is now 13-2 overall. He also issued a post-fight statement, referring to his bonus-winning battle with Emmett as the most fun he’s ever had in a fight.

“Last night didn’t go my way,” Burgos wrote in his post. “Even with the devastation of the loss that might have been the most fun I’ve had in a fight. Felt great all week, had a phenomenal camp, i have no excuses. I really wish we could have had two more rounds but is what it is. Thank u all for the love and support and hats off to @joshemmettufc thank u for that unforgettable war. Big shout out to the @ufc and @danawhite for keeping the ball rolling and giving us the opportunity to fight and provide. Excited to get back to my baby girl and get right back to work! This is all part of God’s plan for my life and I trust in him. I will be back soon.”

What do you think is next for Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos after UFC on ESPN 11?