Shannon Briggs vs. Rampage Jackson allegedly set for February 17th in Florida

It seems that Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson will get to face off in the boxing ring after all.

‘The Cannon’ and the former UFC champion have teased a potential fight against each other for years now. In 2021, Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson even coached in the short-lived Triller Triad Combat, against one another. At the time, the two heavyweights stated that a fight between the two was on the books for 2022.

However, it didn’t happen, nor did it happen in 2023. Instead, Shannon Briggs seemed destined to slowly fade into retirement, while Rampage Jackson targeted a comeback in MMA. Instead of boxing, the former UFC titleholder signed with the United Fight League, with a return tentatively set for late 2023.

Well, it seems that Shannon Briggs vs. Rampage Jackson will happen after all. Both champions are currently out in Saudi Arabia, to help promote Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card tomorrow night, in the PFL star’s first boxing match.

Nonetheless, in an interview with DAZN earlier today, Shannon Briggs broke the news that he will be boxing Rampage Jackson. The fight will reportedly be on February 17th, in Florida. As of now, no other bouts have been revealed for the event, nor is it known who will promote the event.

“Tomorrow, everybody’s gonna see what happens to MMA fighters,” Briggs stated to Jackson earlier today. “And in February I’m going to show you again.”

In the event that the fight is made, it will be the first for both men in years. For his part, Shannon Briggs has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Emilio Zarate in 2016. Meanwhile, Rampage Jackson has been inactive since a 2019 knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko.

What do you make of this fight news? Do you want to see Shannon Briggs vs. Rampage Jackson?