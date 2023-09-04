Rampage Jackson confirms December grudge match with former Ultimate Fighter rival

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson has confirmed his comeback fight.

The fan-favorite has been out of the cage for nearly four years, last fighting in Bellator. In December 2019, Rampage Jackson traveled to Japan to face Fedor Emelianenko. In the main event of Bellator 237, ‘The Last Emperor’ easily scored a first-round knockout victory.

Save for rumors of a boxing match with Shannon Briggs, Rampage Jackson has mostly been quiet since then. Last year, he signed on with the United Fighters League to work as an ambassador. At the time, he stated that he’d be willing to return, but only if it was a grudge match with opponents he cared about.

Well, Rampage Jackson has found a fight in the form of Darrill Schoonover. ‘The Boss’ was previously on The Ultimate Fighter season 10, which was coached by the former champion. On the show, the two heavyweights went head-to-head several times, nearly coming to blows.

At the crux of the feud is Schoonover’s physique, which Rampage Jackson mocked on the show. 13 years after their rivalry, it seems that they’ll get to settle it in December in the UFL. For his part, Schoonover hasn’t fought since a 2015 disqualification loss to Zeke Tuinei-Willy.

“I’m coming back to fight grudge matches only, so I’m going to fight ‘Titties’ from The Ultimate Fighter,” Rampage Jackson stated on JAXXON Podcast. “He just signed the contract, yesterday or today. [The fight will happen] in December, by that time I’ll be like 230 hopefully… The way I got ‘Titties’ to fight, I said ‘If you beat me, I’ll never call you ‘Titties’ again’.”

He continued, “He was like ‘Okay’, let’s do this… ‘Titties’ is going to lose, he’s going to lose. He’s going to have to at least change his Instagram, or do something.”

What do you make of this news? Will you watch Rampage Jackson vs. Darrill Schoonover?