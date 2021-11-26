Video | Quinton Jackson and Shannon Briggs have backstage encounter at Triller presser

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson and boxing legend Shannon Briggs had a backstage encounter at the Triller presser.

Jackson and Briggs were both guests ahead of the Triller Triad Combat promotion’s first event this weekend. The organization held its pre-fight press conference this week, and both Jackson and Briggs were on hand for the festivities. The two then ran into each other backstage and got into a war of the words, potentially setting up a future boxing matchup.

Jackson also recently made it clear that he wants to fight Briggs, so this fight makes sense if Triller wants to hold it. Jackson has not fought in MMA in two years and Briggs is also a fighter in his 40s, so this is the type of matchup that would make sense for both men at this point in their combat sports careers. If Triller wants to book it, then they likely will.

“Shannon is really disrespectful. I’m going to keep it real. It’s embarrassing for me that I lost my last fight the way I did and Shannon was very disrespectful. Before I can even get to the locker room, I got a text on my phone saying, ‘I’ll fight you, I’ll fight you in boxing,’” Jackson said. “Then he goes on to post memes and put my face on ridiculous things. Shannon is real disrespectful and I’m going to shut him up. I’ll let him do all his talking and his laughing. Shannon started this whole feud and called me out at the worst time.”

In the meantime, let’s hope that Jackson and Briggs don’t get into a fight outside of the ring before they are allowed to step into the Triller Triad cage and beat each other up.

Who do you think would win a Triller fight between Quinton Jackson and Shannon Briggs?