Conor McGregor weighs in on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: “With power like that anything can happen”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has previewed the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ are set to face off tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the two will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card, in what will be Francis Ngannou’s first boxing match. Although, Tyson Fury is expected to enter as a massive favorite for the contest.

However, Conor McGregor believes that the former UFC champion has a bit of a shot. Earlier on X, ‘The Notorious’ previewed Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Obviously, the Irishman stated that it was more than possible for the British fighter to escape unscathed on Saturday night.

Contrarily, Conor McGregor believes that Francis Ngannou’s power might be enough. During the video clip uploaded to social media, he stated that Tyson Fury should be wary of the heavyweight’s power. Also, because of the fact that he has Mike Tyson in his corner.

“He has a tall ask”, Conor McGregor stated on X, previewing the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. “But any man can land a shot, Tyson does get hit. I’m excited to see it unfold. Tyson looks great in the build-up, fast, light, elusive. Could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury here.”

He continued, “What are the variables in it? The Mike Tyson influx into this, in Francis Ngannou’s corner, is very interesting. Francis has power, Francis has big power… With power, anything can happen. Mike Tyson in the corner, that style could be the kryptonite of a long rangy distance type of fighter, like Tyson Fury… It is a very interesting bout.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Are you excited for Fury vs. Ngannou?