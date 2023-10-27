Ian Garry reveals that Leon Edwards had him kicked out of Team Renegade: “Someone is weak-minded”

By Josh Evanoff - October 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry won’t be training with Leon Edwards any time soon.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry

‘The Future’ has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Neil Magny in August. That victory was Ian Garry’s 13th in a row, and he made it clear post-fight that he wasn’t done. Now booked to face Vicente Luque in December at UFC 296, his title aspirations are on the line.

The welterweight title will be contested that night as well, as Leon Edwards will return to face Colby Covington. For ‘Rocky’, he has been putting in work at Team Renegade throughout this training camp, as always. Considering he’s fighting his teammate in December, Ian Garry has been traveling to other gyms.

Recently, the Irish prospect has been training at Team Renegade with Leon Edwards. However, that will no longer be the case. In a recent interview with The Independent, Ian Garry revealed that the welterweight champion told his coaches not to let him train there anymore. While appreciative of the coaching staff there, the Irishman believes the move is slightly insecure.

Ian Machado Garry

“Leon Edwards, his head coach asked me not to come back to Renegade.” Ian Garry stated to The Independent. “Told me I’m not allowed to train there. I have to word this correctly because I don’t wanna be… The guys at Renegade… it was great energy. Tom and Ash were very welcoming, lovely, and nice to me. It was nothing to do with them… Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there, because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand.”

He continued, “I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.’ That makes me think someone is weak-minded and can’t have another contender training on the mat. That’s why gym conflict is annoying. For me, why not have that other elite guy on the mat? Why not train with him?”

What do you make of these comments from Ian Garry? Are you excited for Leon Edwards’ return at UFC 296?

