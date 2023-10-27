Tom Aspinall opens as the underdog against Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

Tom Aspinall has opened as the betting underdog for his interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Originally, the main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden was supposed to be Jon Jones defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Yet, just over two weeks out from the event it was revealed that Jones suffered a torn pec and was forced out of the fight.

With Jones being out, the UFC opted to make an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich which will now be the co-main event to Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title.

After the fight was announced, FightOdds.io released opening odds for the bout and Sergei Pavlovich is a slight betting favorite over Tom Aspinall at UFC 295.