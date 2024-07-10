Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans targeting November rematch in boxing: “I need to get that win back”

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans are aiming for a boxing showdown against one another later this year.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson

As we know, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Rashad Evans are two MMA legends in their own right. They’ve held world titles, they’ve competed against some of the very best, and they are superstars in the eyes of many. They’ve also collided in the Octagon before, meeting back at UFC 114 in May 2010. The fight, which came off the back of a season of The Ultimate Fighter, ended in a decision victory for Evans.

Now, all these years later, Jackson wants to run it back. ‘Rampage’ noted that it could happen later this year under the ONE Championship banner, but nothing has been confirmed.

Jackson wants Evans

“He and I [Rashad Evans] are talking about doing a boxing match against each other in November,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to get that going.”

“He’s still trying, but I lost my faith in Shannon [Briggs],” Jackson said. “I don’t know if he’s going to get it done. He talks a good game. I hope he get it done. If he ever gets it done, I’ll be game to fight him, but right now, I guess my first boxing match is going to be against Rashad. I need to get that win back.”

Jackson went on to discuss the possibility of a long-rumored meeting with Shannon Briggs.

“We was going to do it in Qatar, but the guys that were putting it on, they ended up being f*cking scam artists,” Jackson told Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show. “I was trusting them. I really liked the guys, they was cool people, but fast talkers. Two months before I pulled out, Shannon was like, ‘Man, these guys are scammers, bro.’ I was like, ‘Man, you brought these motherf*ckers to me.’”

