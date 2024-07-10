Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans targeting November rematch in boxing: “I need to get that win back”

Jackson wants Evans

“He and I [Rashad Evans] are talking about doing a boxing match against each other in November,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to get that going.”

“He’s still trying, but I lost my faith in Shannon [Briggs],” Jackson said. “I don’t know if he’s going to get it done. He talks a good game. I hope he get it done. If he ever gets it done, I’ll be game to fight him, but right now, I guess my first boxing match is going to be against Rashad. I need to get that win back.”

Jackson went on to discuss the possibility of a long-rumored meeting with Shannon Briggs.

“We was going to do it in Qatar, but the guys that were putting it on, they ended up being f*cking scam artists,” Jackson told Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show. “I was trusting them. I really liked the guys, they was cool people, but fast talkers. Two months before I pulled out, Shannon was like, ‘Man, these guys are scammers, bro.’ I was like, ‘Man, you brought these motherf*ckers to me.’”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

