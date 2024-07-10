Rose Namajunas believes win over Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver could lead to a title shot: “I could see myself fighting for the belt really soon”

Rose Namajunas believes she could earn a UFC flyweight title shot if she can defeat Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver.

For the longest time now, Rose Namajunas has been one of the most popular female fighters in mixed martial arts. The former two-time UFC strawweight champion has produced some truly incredible moments throughout the course of her career in the sport. Now, however, she faces a new challenge at flyweight.

RELATED: Tracy Cortez replaces Maycee Barber against Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver

In the main event of UFC Denver, she will go head to head with rising star Tracy Cortez. She was initially scheduled to battle it out with Maycee Barber, only for the latter to pull out. Alas, she’ll still get the chance to compete, and she’ll do so against a really intriguing contender in Cortez.

In a recent interview, Namajunas made it crystal clear that she wants a crack at the flyweight belt.