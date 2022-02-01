Just Scrap Radio Ep. 65 with Jack Hermansson, Sam Alvey, Steven Peterson, Julian Erosa, Jason Witt, and Bryan Battle

The 65th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 47.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in sixth-ranked middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson (2:50). Next, UFC middleweight, Sam Alvey (16:12) comes on. UFC featherweights, Steven Peterson (32:00), and Julian Erosa (45:56) then join the show to preview their fight. UFC welterweight, Jason Witt (1:01:13) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight, Bryan Battle (1:15:37).

Jack Hermansson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 47 main event scrap against Sean Strickland. Hermansson talks about the fight coming together and the state of the middleweight division. He then touches on what a win does for him, whether or not he thinks he gets a title shot, and why he believes he is a bad matchup for Israel Adesanya. Hermansson also talks about his wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev.

Sam Alvey then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 47 fight against Phil Hawes. Sam talks about his losing streak, how this is truly do-or-die for his UFC career and why he likes this matchup more than his original one against Ian Heinisch. He also talks about training with Sean Strickland and being on his undercard.

Steven Peterson stops by to discuss his UFC Vegas 47 fight against Julian Erosa. Steven talks about how this fight came together, his time off, and what a win over Julain does for him.

Julian Erosa then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 47 fight and explain why he called out Steven Peterson. He also talks about him being totally different than his prior UFC stints.

Jason Witt joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 47 scrap against Phil Rowe. Jason talks about getting a new UFC deal after his Fight of the Night win over Bryan Barberena and how that saved his career.

Bryan Battle closes out the program talking about his UFC Vegas 47 fight against Tresean Gore. Bryan talks about how he wanted this fight as this was supposed to be the TUF 29 finale and how he wants to silence all the critics and doubters by finishing Gore. He then talks about what a win over Gore does for him.

