Sean O’Malley says UFC lightweight Bobby Green doesn’t like him because of 6ix9ine: “He’s always talking sh*t”

Sean O’Malley has reiterated that UFC lightweight Bobby Green continues to have a problem with him.

While he’s an incredibly popular fighter within the UFC fanbase, mainly due to his eccentric personality and skill inside the Octagon, that doesn’t mean Sean O’Malley is beloved by everyone. Some of his fellow members of the UFC roster seem to have an issue with him, and that’s especially true for Bobby Green.

Back in the summer, O’Malley revealed that he and Green got into a back and forth when discussing the former’s strength of schedule in the UFC. Now, “Suga” has noted that there’s still some tension between them.

“Bobby don’t like me.”

When asked why, O’Malley simply replied with the following.

“6ix9ine. I know. Bobby always talking s***.”

It’s not exactly new for fighters in different weight classes to not like one another and for someone as “out there” as O’Malley, there’s every chance this trend is going to continue. In reality, all he can focus on in the immediate future is his stint at bantamweight – and whether or not he’s going to eventually challenge for the belt.

Bobby Green, meanwhile, continues to prove his doubters wrong and will hope to do so again when he collides with Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

Emotions are constantly running high with fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship because as we know, it serves as the pinnacle of mixed martial arts. In this instance, though, it’s hard to picture O’Malley and Green coming to blows.

Do you think Sean O'Malley will eventually become a champion in the UFC? What are the odds of Bobby Green beating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271? Who do you side with in this strange feud?