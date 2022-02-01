Chael Sonnen shares his theory on what will happen if Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what could happen if Khamzat Chimaev is able to beat Gilbert Burns.

As of this writing, the Ultimate Fighting Championship appears to be targeting a showdown between Khazmat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns for UFC 273. The meeting between these two top welterweights, in the eyes of many, could serve as a de-facto number one contender fight – especially if Chimaev is able to win convincingly and keep his magnificent start in the UFC going.

As per Chael Sonnen, though, it could go in a few different directions if “Borz” can get his hand raised.

“If you can beat Gilbert Burns, which nobody not named Kamaru Usman has been able to do in four years, if you can beat Gilbert Burns, you’re probably fighting for the world title. Let’s say you don’t – let’s say Chimaev beats Burns but he doesn’t get a fight for the world title, because we’re locked into this ‘four fight’ number [used by Dana White], this 15-month number, who does he fight next? That brings us back to the same problem we’re in now, only it shortens the pool.”

Sonnen had previously noted that Geoff Neal, Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny have all expressed a real interest in wanting to fight Chimaev.

Right now the welterweight contender is one of the most intriguing stars in combat sports and if he can carry on down this road, he could turn into one of the most dominant forces of his generation. Alas, that’s easier said than done, especially with someone as good as Gilbert Burns currently standing in his way.

Will Khamzat Chimaev be able to defeat Gilbert Burns and move one big step closer towards a fight against current champion Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!