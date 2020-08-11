Dillon Danis sends $1M challenge to YouTuber Logan Paul

Bellator star and BJJ standout Dillon Danis has sent a $1M challenge to YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul.

Paul, who competed in wrestling in high school, recently issued a challenge of his own, offering $10,000 to any social media influencer who’s able to beat him in a wrestling match.

Danis quickly caught wind of this challenge and upped the ante, offering Paul a whopping $1M if he’s able to beat him in a wrestling match.

1 millon if you can beat me. https://t.co/ECRUAcTqki — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 11, 2020

“$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“1 millon if you can beat me,” Danis responded.

Dillon Danis is a decorated BJJ competitor, but entered the MMA limelight when he was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp to help the Irishman prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. He and McGregor have since developed a close bond, and train together regularly.

Outside of his work with McGregor, Danis is also in the early phases of his own MMA career, having gone 2-0 as a pro under the Bellator banner. He made his pro debut against Kyle Walker in 2018, winning with a first-round toe-hold, then won his sophomore bout, a 2019 fight with Max Humphrey, with a first-round armbar. He was expected to take on Kegan Gennrich at a Bellator show in January, but fell out of the fight with an injury.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has wiggled his way into the combat sports bubble by competing in a pair of high profile boxing matches with KSI. The pair’s first fight, an amateur bout, ended in a draw. KSI won the second fight, a professional contest, via decision. Given Paul’s wrestling background and boxing experience, he’s been linked on several occasions to potential MMA bouts, but as of yet has not made the move.

Do you think Logan Paul will accept this million-dollar challenge from Dillon Danis?