Just Scrap Radio Ep. 59 with Adrian Yanez, Terrance McKinney, Loopy Godinez, Cody Durden, and Aoriqileng

The 59th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 43.

We’re first joined by UFC bantamweight, Adrian Yanez (2:19). Next, UFC lightweight, Terrance McKinney (21:39) joins the show. UFC strawweight, Loopy Godinez (34:16) comes on. UFC flyweight, Cody Durden (42:20) then joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC flyweight, Aoriqileng (53:05).

Adrian Yanez opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 43 fight against Davey Grant. There were some audio issues with this interview but it still sounds fine when he talks. Yanez talks about his last win over Randy Costa and whether or not he was surprised he isn’t fighting a ranked opponent. He also touches on the state of the bantamweight division.

Terrance McKinney then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 43 fight against Fares Ziam. The lightweight standout talks about how his life has changed since his seven-second KO win over Matt Frevola in his debut. He also talks about his crazy year as this will be his fifth fight and he has only fought 112 seconds.

Loopy Godinez then comes on to preview her short-notice fight against Loma Lookboonmee at UFC Vegas 43. She talks about taking his fight on about a weeks’ notice and now fighting three times in about six weeks. Godinez then touches on the training she has done and why she is always open for short-notice fights.

Cody Durden joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 43 fight against Aoriqileng. Cody talks about his rehab from tearing his ACL in his last fight and blasting Jimmy Flick for running off to retirement. He then talks about the state of the flyweight division and calls out several flyweights.

Aoriqileng and his interpreter close out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 43 fight against Cody Durden. He talks about his Fight of the Night loss to Jeff Molina in his debut and why he did his entire training camp in Las Vegas for this fight.

