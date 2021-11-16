Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen get in heated exchange on Twitter: “It’s not too late to stay off my radar”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen got into a heated exchange on Twitter, saying “it’s not too late to stay off my radar.”

Sonnen started poking the bear on social media on Monday when he sent out a Tweet about McGregor, which the Irishman saw and quickly replied to. We then were treated to a short back-and-forth between two of the best trash talkers in the game on social media.

It's not too late to stay off my radar Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQVpVPVHdy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

A nice tip. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

It’s very interesting to see Sonnen going after McGregor and then McGregor responding to him instead of just completely ignoring him. McGregor has fighters going after him on social media every single day but he is very selective with who he goes back-and-forth with. With Sonnen, though, it feels like because he is such a big name and because some of his comments towards McGregor were so negative, that McGregor had no choice but to respond. Of course, these two are not going to be stepping into the cage anytime soon to fight, but we can at least enjoy them talking smack to each other on social media in the meantime. These are two of the best trash talkers in the sport so, in many ways, it was likely just a matter of time until these two started shooting back and forth with each other.

