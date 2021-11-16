Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos set to return against Magomed Ankalaev on March 12

UFC light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev are set to battle in a UFC Fight Night main event on March 12.

The news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and will serve as the biggest test for Ankalaev thus far in the UFC. Both men are coming off the back of nice wins with Santos bouncing back from three straight losses with a victory over Johnny Walker.

Ankalaev, on the other hand, has won seven in a row ever since being submitted in the final second of his contest with Paul Craig.

The big question for many is whether or not Magomed Ankalaev is as elite as many believe him to be. While he’s already done some incredibly impressive things in the UFC, he needs to start being tested against the best of the best.

Thiago Santos, despite his recent 1-3 record, fits the bill perfectly. The veteran is bound to push Ankalaev to the limit and challenge him, which should make for a really fun main event next March.

