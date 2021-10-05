Just Scrap Radio Ep. 53 with Mackenzie Dern, Randy Brown, Tim Elliott, Charles Rosa, and Jared Vanderaa

The 53rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 39.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fourth-ranked strawweight, Mackenzie Dern (2:34). Next, UFC welterweight, Randy Brown (18:3) comes on. Ninth-ranked flyweight, Tim Elliott (33:47) then joins the program. UFC featherweight, Charles Rosa (46:57) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Jared Vanderaa (1:03:11).

Mackenzie Dern opens up the show to preview her UFC Vegas 39 main event fight against Marina Rodriguez. Mackenzie talks about how she had a feeling her next fight would be the main event and would be against Rodriguez after she beat Michelle Waterson. She then talks about the state of the strawweight division and whether or not she believes she can earn a title shot with a win.

Randy Brown then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 39 co-main event against Jared Gooden. Randy discusses how this fight came together and the relatively short notice he had and whether or not he was surprised this was his opponent. He then talks about fighting at the UFC Apex again and why he will likely leave New York to find a new camp.

Tim Elliott joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 39 fight against Matheus Nicolau. Tim talks about his fight in June falling through and why he turned down a few fights because he doesn’t have to fight. He also touches on UFC contracts and how they could be improved.

Charles Rosa comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 39 fight against Damon Jackson. Charles talks about his camp as he did some work at Sanford MMA for this fight and what a win over Jackson does for him. He also talks about him being a chef and cooking his own meals as well as talking about some other sports.

Jared Vanderaa closed out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 39 fight against Alexander Romanov. Jared talks about his training camp and how he didn’t get to train with the usual cast of characters. He then talks about the heavyweight division and where a win over Romanov puts him.

