Cory Sandhagen says he would absolutely feel like the champ if he beats Petr Yan at UFC 267: “I think everyone sees Yan as the champ of the division”

Cory Sandhagen has said he would feel like the undisputed bantamweight champion if he can beat Petr Yan at UFC 267.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Cory Sandhagen in recent months in the wake of his controversial decision loss to the returning TJ Dillashaw. Some felt he won it and others thought he lost but either way, he now has the chance to ascend to the top of the division in a short notice interim title showdown with Petr Yan.

As UFC 267 approaches, Sandhagen has made it clear that he’d feel like the real champion even with this being just an interim strap.

.@corysandhagen tells @arielhelwani he would absolutely "feel like the champ" if he beats Petr Yan in their interim title fight at #UFC267: "I think everyone sees Yan as the champ of the division." ▶️ WATCH #TheMMAHour: https://t.co/ZVlyEJArkr pic.twitter.com/rND9OumLBh — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 4, 2021

“In this circumstance I think it might. I think everyone sees Yan as the champ of the division and the best in the division.”

“I think it will mean a lot. It never feels real until it actually is real and now that I’m fighting for a UFC belt, even though it’s an interim one, it would feel like I’m the champ. I would definitely know that I have some quieting of the voices about the Sterling loss I’ve had and then the TJ loss that I had, but those will be very exciting rematches in the division.”

