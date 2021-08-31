Just Scrap Radio Ep. 49 with Paddy Pimblett, Alex Morono, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa, and Chidi Njokuani

The 49th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 36 and Week 2 of the Contender Series.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett (2:57). Next, UFC welterweight, Alex Morono (14:04) comes on. UFC light heavyweight, Modestas Bukauskas (30:07) joins the show. Then, UFC featherweight, Julian Erosa (43:52) comes on. Closing out the program is Bellator vet and now Contender Series middleweight, Chidi Njokuani (59:21).

Paddy Pimblett opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 36 fight against Luigi Vendramini. Pimblett discusses why he decided to make the move to the UFC now and how he’s disappointed he’s not fighting in London. He then talks about his future goals and claims he’s already a bigger star in Liverpool than Darren Till.

Alex Morono then comes on to discuss his short-notice fight against David Zawada at UFC Vegas 35. Alex talks about when he first heard of this fight and why he decided to accept it. He then breaks down how he trained for it and what a win over the German does for him.

Modestas Bukauskas joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 35 scrap against Khalil Rountree. Modeastas touches on his last loss and what he learned from it. The light heavyweight then talks about his disappointment in not being able to fight in London but he says his sole focus is on Khalil as he believes he’s fighting for his UFC job.

Julina Erosa then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 35 short-notice fight against Charles Jourdain. Julian talks about how this fight came together, why it’s at 150-pounds, and what a win over Jourdain does for him.

Chidi Njokuani closes out the program to talk about his DWCS Week 2 fight against Mario Sousa. The Bellator veteran reveals whether he is surprised or not to be fighting on the Contender Series and why he was eager for this opportunity. He then talks about why his experience will be the difference-maker.

