Jake Paul shuts down potential fight with “fanboy” Nate Diaz: “Another loser talking up”

Jake Paul has laughed off an insult from Nate Diaz by implying he’s just interested in trying to get a payday out of him.

This past Sunday night, Jake Paul maintained his unbeaten professional boxing record with a split decision win over Tyron Woodley. “The Problem Child” had to overcome some adversity in the form of a big right hand from Woodley but in the end, it was the YouTuber that managed to get his hand raised in Cleveland.

After Nate Diaz decided to criticize the fight on social media, Paul was quick to shut down the fan favourite during his post-fight media obligations.

Jake Paul Talks about Nate Diaz.. pic.twitter.com/M3Szuo2Im8 — IG: @dxstwrld (@dxstwrld) August 30, 2021

“Again, another loser talking up,” Paul said “Of course he wants a payday. I’m one of the money fighters now in boxing. The guy’s got a chin, but he doesn’t land punches right. So that fight’s there. No problem. Thank you for the attention. Thank you for watching me. I appreciate it fanboy.”

Fans may not like it, but Jake Paul’s ability to rattle the MMA community is likely to continue.

