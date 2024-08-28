Petr Yan reveals plans for UFC 310 return in December, wants former champion as his next opponent

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wants to fight in December.

‘No Mercy’ hasn’t competed since his return to the cage in March. Ending a yearlong hiatus, the former bantamweight champion faced the rising Song Yadong. Despite the Chinese fighter having a lot of momentum heading in, Petr Yan escaped UFC 299 with a unanimous decision victory.

In the process, the Russian snapped a three-fight losing streak. Prior to his victory over Yadong, Petr Yan had suffered defeats against Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling. However, while the former champion earned a victory in March, he also suffered a setback. Post-fight, Yan revealed several injuries that would force him to the sidelines.

Those injuries included an ACL tear, a torn meniscus, as well as a groin injury. On paper, the former bantamweight champion was expected to be out of action for the rest of 2024. However, it appears that Petr Yan could be back in the cage later this year.

I want to fight on the last ppv card of the year 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 28, 2024

Figeredo — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 28, 2024

Petr Yan calls for UFC 310 return against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Earlier today, Petr Yan took to X, where he opened up on plans to return to the cage in December. In a follow-up post, one fan asked the Russian who he would like to face next. There, Yan responded that former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo would be his ideal next foe.

For what it’s worth, Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo would be a phenomenal fight. Since moving up to 135 pounds late last year, the Brazilian has been dominant. In three trips to the cage, ‘Deus Da Guerra’ has scored dominant victories over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera earlier this month.

Since his victory over ‘Chito’ earlier this month, the Brazilian hasn’t booked a return to the cage. However, Petr Yan would be a great opponent for the former flyweight champion to return to. Both men are ranked inside the top ten at 135 pounds, and the winner could easily get a title shot with a big victory.

What do you make of this callout for UFC 310? Who do you think wins this matchup? Petr Yan or Deiveson Figueiredo?