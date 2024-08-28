Petr Yan reveals plans for UFC 310 return in December, wants former champion as his next opponent

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wants to fight in December.

Petr Yan

‘No Mercy’ hasn’t competed since his return to the cage in March. Ending a yearlong hiatus, the former bantamweight champion faced the rising Song Yadong. Despite the Chinese fighter having a lot of momentum heading in, Petr Yan escaped UFC 299 with a unanimous decision victory.

In the process, the Russian snapped a three-fight losing streak. Prior to his victory over Yadong, Petr Yan had suffered defeats against Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling. However, while the former champion earned a victory in March, he also suffered a setback. Post-fight, Yan revealed several injuries that would force him to the sidelines.

Those injuries included an ACL tear, a torn meniscus, as well as a groin injury. On paper, the former bantamweight champion was expected to be out of action for the rest of 2024. However, it appears that Petr Yan could be back in the cage later this year.

RELATED: MACHINE GUN KELLY EXPLODES ON ‘F*CKING IDIOT’ SEAN STRICKLAND OVER COMMENTS ABOUT PREVIOUS RUN-IN: “SHUT THE F*CK UP”

Petr Yan calls for UFC 310 return against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Earlier today, Petr Yan took to X, where he opened up on plans to return to the cage in December. In a follow-up post, one fan asked the Russian who he would like to face next. There, Yan responded that former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo would be his ideal next foe.

For what it’s worth, Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo would be a phenomenal fight. Since moving up to 135 pounds late last year, the Brazilian has been dominant. In three trips to the cage, ‘Deus Da Guerra’ has scored dominant victories over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera earlier this month.

Since his victory over ‘Chito’ earlier this month, the Brazilian hasn’t booked a return to the cage. However, Petr Yan would be a great opponent for the former flyweight champion to return to. Both men are ranked inside the top ten at 135 pounds, and the winner could easily get a title shot with a big victory.

What do you make of this callout for UFC 310? Who do you think wins this matchup? Petr Yan or Deiveson Figueiredo? 

Related

Chael Sonnen, Benji Radach

Chael Sonnen pays tribute to teammate Benji Radach following his tragic death: "It's a hard moment"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024
Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'Lucky punch' comment: "Ya fat f***!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.

Sean O’Malley Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Sean O’Malley would "love" to KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing match: "That would be crazy"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Sean O’Malley, would “love” the chance to shut the lights off Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler's plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: "Who else is he going to fight?"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is in agreement with Michael Chandler’s strategy to wait for Conor McGregor.

Henry Cejudo
Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has issued an apology to fellow UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024
Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Dana White
Jon Jones

Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O'Malley's recent KO prediction

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s prediction for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili is a possible attempt at mental warfare.