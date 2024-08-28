Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev added to ONE Fight Night 25 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2024

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video is shaping up to be a must-watch event, and the addition of a thrilling strawweight MMA clash has only heightened the anticipation.  

Bokang Masunyane

Second-ranked Bokang Masunyane locks horns with #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Along with the card’s other feature attractions, this three-round duel airs in U.S. primetime on October 4. 

Masunyane has only tasted defeat once in his career, falling short against current interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in April 2022. 

Brooks is expected to clash with lineal king Joshua Pacio for the undisputed crown. But “Little Giant” aims to solidify himself as the next contender. 

The South African standout is an explosive wrestler with a powerful right hand. This makes him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division. 

In his most recent outing, Masunyane put forth a dominant performance against Keito Yamakita to cop a clear-cut unanimous decision. 

However, Masunyane faces a tough challenge in the form of Malachiev. 

Like Masunyane, Malachiev has only tasted defeat once in his career, conceding a hard-fought decision to Pacio in October 2023. 

The Russian bruiser has since bounced back in spectacular fashion. This past February, he defeated former champion Yosuke Saruta in a gritty encounter that allowed him to keep the #5 spot in the rankings. 

A victory over Masunyane would put Malachiev in prime position for a potential World Title shot, making this upcoming tiff a crucial step in his quest for gold.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov confirmed for ONE Fight Night 25  

Apart from the Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev bout, ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video will also play host to a flyweight Muay Thai contest between Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and #5-ranked Tagir Khalilov.  

With both men known for their hard-hitting style, this matchup promises to be a striking showcase as they battle to solidify their place in the division’s upper echelon. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals that he hasn't done any MMA training in 18 months: "It's not on my mind right now"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty adamant about vying for Fabricio Andrade’s MMA title 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 22, 2024

It’s safe to say that Jonathan Haggerty has no plans of slowing down once he’s done with his next assignment.  

Roberto Soldic
ONE Championship

Meet Roberto Soldic: The man who Dricus du Plessis doesn't want you to know about 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2024

Dricus du Plessis made waves after going on a 9-fight undefeated run that culminated with him defending his UFC Middleweight World Title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past weekend.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci blasts steroid users in BJJ: “You’re cheating”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2024

As Mikey Musumeci gears up for his high-stakes showdown at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, his focus is not solely on the formidable challenge ahead.

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo looks to sustain momentum at ONE 168 following million-dollar win 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2024

Before Kade Ruotolo defends his World Title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, he embarked on a side quest that earned him a hefty payday.  

Danny Kingad promises to “make a statement” in rematch against Adriano Moraes 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 19, 2024
Josue Cruz
ONE Championship

Josue Cruz looks to put “never quit mentality” on display at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 19, 2024

Josue Cruz may find himself facing an uphill battle, but his fighting spirit remains undiminished. 

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock returns to action against Shinji Suzuki at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2024

The highly anticipated ONE 169: Atlanta event has bolstered its talent-filled lineup with the addition of Muay Thai rising star Jake Peacock.

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan vows to finish Sean Climaco at ONE 168: “I’ll look drop to him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2024

Johan Estupinan is making it clear that he has no intention of leaving his next bout in the hands of the judges.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Teen MMA phenom Adrian Lee finds inspiration in teenage sweetheart

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2024

Adrian Lee doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration when he gears up for his next assignment.