Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev added to ONE Fight Night 25 

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video is shaping up to be a must-watch event, and the addition of a thrilling strawweight MMA clash has only heightened the anticipation.

Second-ranked Bokang Masunyane locks horns with #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Along with the card’s other feature attractions, this three-round duel airs in U.S. primetime on October 4.

Masunyane has only tasted defeat once in his career, falling short against current interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in April 2022.

Brooks is expected to clash with lineal king Joshua Pacio for the undisputed crown. But “Little Giant” aims to solidify himself as the next contender.

The South African standout is an explosive wrestler with a powerful right hand. This makes him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division.

In his most recent outing, Masunyane put forth a dominant performance against Keito Yamakita to cop a clear-cut unanimous decision.

However, Masunyane faces a tough challenge in the form of Malachiev.

Like Masunyane, Malachiev has only tasted defeat once in his career, conceding a hard-fought decision to Pacio in October 2023.

The Russian bruiser has since bounced back in spectacular fashion. This past February, he defeated former champion Yosuke Saruta in a gritty encounter that allowed him to keep the #5 spot in the rankings.

A victory over Masunyane would put Malachiev in prime position for a potential World Title shot, making this upcoming tiff a crucial step in his quest for gold.