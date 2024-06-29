UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 303 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2.

Pereira (10-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since knocking out Jamahal Hill in the headliner of April’s historic UFC 300 event (see that here). That victory marked the Brazilian’s third in a row, this after scoring wins over Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA) was also last seen in action at UFC 300, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic. The former RIZIN light heavyweight champion has gone 4-1 in his five career Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in the stretch coming at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

UFC 303 is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Brian Ortega taking on Diego Lopes.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA) will be looking to extend his current winning streak to four in a row this evening at T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican standout has earned all three of his recent wins by first round stoppage, scoring victories over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff during that stretch.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 303 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Garry (14-o MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Geoff Neal by way of split decision this past February at UFC 298. ‘The Future’ has gone 7-0 thus far in his UFC career, earning stoppage wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Jordan Williams and Song Kenan during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-2 MMA) made his Octagon debut this past March at UFC 299, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. ‘Venum’ has gone 8-2 over his past ten fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 303 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5) –

Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155) –

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205) –

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5) –

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171) –

UFC 303 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185) –

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5) –

Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5) * –

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136) –

UFC 303 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116) –

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5) –

Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125) –

Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka?