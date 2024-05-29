WATCH | Paulo Costa throws out historically bad first pitch at New York Mets game before UFC 302

By Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had a historically bad first pitch at the New York Mets game before UFC 302.

Paulo Costa

Costa is set to face Sean Strickland in a five-round co-main event fight in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. In the lead up to the fight, the Brazilian spent the day at the New York Mets game as he threw out the first pitch and it did not go well.

Costa’s first pitch was one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in recent memory as he was nowhere near the strike zone. However, he was in good spirits as he had a bit of a laugh and a smile on his face.

The good news for Paulo Costa is he is a much better fighter than he is a pitcher. The Brazilian is one of the top middleweights in the world, and he clearly has spent more time training MMA than he ever did throwing a baseball.

Costa enters his UFC 302 fight against Sean Strickland as the betting underdog at +200, but the Brazilian has confidence he will KO the former middleweight champion.

“I want to fight him specifically because he’s a great fighter, he’s a great match, and he’s number one. This fight can lead me to the title again. I am more experienced now, I’ve reached the place that I wished before, as a man, and as an athlete. This is the time, this is it. At UFC 302, I will beat Sean by knockout,” Costa said on UFC countdown.

Paulo Costa enters his UFC 302 fight against Sean Strickland coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in February which was his first fight in over a year as he beat Luke Rockhold by decision before that. The Brazilian is 6-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Paulo Costa UFC

