Conor McGregor trolls Belal Muhammad over lack of UFC knockdowns
Conor McGregor targeted UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in his latest Twitter outburst.
McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. He returns to the cage nearly three full years since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
It’s been a lengthy recovery process for McGregor, who will return to the UFC welterweight division in hopes of a title run. Ahead of his return to the cage, he’s mocked a slew of top UFC names, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Muhammad will face Edwards in the UFC 304 main event after a long unbeaten streak inside the Octagon. McGregor, who could potentially be on a future collision course with Muhammad, has mocked the top contender’s ferociousness.
Conor McGregor compares Belal Muhammad to Elle Brooke
In a recent tweet, McGregor compared Muhammad’s knockdown statistics to Misfits Boxing fighter Elle Brooke.
Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever pic.twitter.com/2JCSE64ymf
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 29, 2024
“Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever,” McGregor tweeted.
As of this writing, Muhammad has yet to respond to McGregor’s tweet. He’s in Newark to help prepare UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for UFC 302 this Saturday.
McGregor is looking to get back in the win column after losses in three of his last four fights. The skid includes back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.
Muhammad has earned wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque during his ongoing streak. He hasn’t lost since a defeat to Geoff Neal by unanimous decision in Jan. 2019.
While Muhammad isn’t well-known for his power, he’s showcased impressive grit and toughness during his UFC successes. During his 10-fight unbeaten streak, Muhammad has finished Takashi Sato and Sean Brady.
As McGregor and Muhammad prepare for their upcoming fights, they lead two of the top storylines in the welterweight division. If they’re both victorious in their upcoming bookings, a clash could be booked sooner rather than later.
