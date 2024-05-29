Conor McGregor trolls Belal Muhammad over lack of UFC knockdowns

Conor McGregor targeted UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in his latest Twitter outburst.

McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. He returns to the cage nearly three full years since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It’s been a lengthy recovery process for McGregor, who will return to the UFC welterweight division in hopes of a title run. Ahead of his return to the cage, he’s mocked a slew of top UFC names, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Muhammad will face Edwards in the UFC 304 main event after a long unbeaten streak inside the Octagon. McGregor, who could potentially be on a future collision course with Muhammad, has mocked the top contender’s ferociousness.