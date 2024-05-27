Sean Strickland predicts his UFC 302 fight against Paulo Costa will be a “bloodbath”

By Cole Shelton - May 27, 2024

Sean Strickland expects his UFC 302 co-main event fight against Paulo Costa to be violent.

Sean Strickland

Strickland is set for his first fight since losing his middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis in January. In his return, he will face Costa in a five-round fight at UFC 302 where the winner could get a title shot.

Heading into the fight, Sean Strickland is expecting a standup war and one that will leave both of them bloody.

“UFC 302, man, it’s going to be a bloodbath. I think me and Costa are going to go into deep water, it’s going to be a 25-minute war. I think we are both going to be looking at each other in that third, fourth round thinking ‘f**k we still got one more round.’ Mentally, as always, I’m ready to die for what I want and I think I will pick him apart,” Strickland said on UFC countdown.

Sean Strickland enters his UFC 302 co-main event against Paul Costa as the betting favorite. Strickland is currently a -250 favorite, which implies a 71.4% chance of winning.

Costa, however, has full confidence he will be able to upset Strickland and score a KO win at UFC 302.

“I want to fight him specifically because he’s a great fighter, he’s a great match, and he’s number one. This fight can lead me to the title again. I am more experienced now, I’ve reached the place that I wished before, as a man, and as an athlete. This is the time, this is it. At UFC 302, I will beat Sean by knockout,” Costa added.

Both Strickland and Costa enter the bout coming off losses. Strickland, as mentioned, suffered a split decision loss to Du Plessis to lose his middleweight title, this after beating Israel Adesanya last September. Costa, meanwhile, suffered a competitive decision loss to Robert Whittaker in February, before that, Costa had beaten Luke Rockhold by decision.

Strickland and Costa are both known for their standup, so fans could be in for a treat with the UFC 302 co-main event.

