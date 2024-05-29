Sean Strickland rips “F***** Woman” Tom Brady over post-Netflix roast remarks
Sean Strickland didn’t tune in to watch The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, but he didn’t appreciate how Tom Brady handled himself in the event’s aftermath.
Strickland will face former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event this Saturday in Newark. The two middleweights will clash in a potential No. 1 contender fight in a five-round matchup.
Strickland, as he’s ascended into a UFC fan favorite, hasn’t minced words when it comes to his stances on a variety of topics. This includes LGBTQ+, U.S. politics, and gender roles.
A trending topic right now is Brady’s viral roast on Netflix, as led by several prominent comedians, former teammates, and coaches. The event remains one of the most-watched Netflix uploads in recent weeks.
While Brady seemed to take most of the jokes in stride, he took issue with how some of the jokes impacted his family and more specifically, his children. He’s admitted that he wouldn’t participate in a roast again after the experience.
Strickland exploded on Brady’s post-event remarks ahead of his Octagon return this weekend.
Sean Strickland adds Tom Brady to list of his hated celebrities
After his UFC 302 media day press conference, Strickland went on an expletive-laden rant about Brady and his post-event admissions.
“Tom Brady was a c***, bro,” Strickland said. “What did he say, he got mad ‘Don’t talk about my wife like that!’. Listen, you f**** p****. You signed up to be made fun of, and you can’t handle it? Don’t f***** do it. Me? I don’t know if I can handle it…but he handled it like a f**** woman. You act like a f**** girl, and you can pet goats, and post gay f**** photos. Man the f*** up, no one thinks you’re tough Tom Brady, you’re made fun of [by] a f***** comedian, you f**** p****.”
Brady is an avid UFC fan and has been seen at numerous pay-per-view events. As of this writing, he hasn’t publically reacted nor responded to Strickland’s harsh comments.
As Strickland prepares for his UFC return, he didn’t hold back in his criticism of the NFL legend. While Brady attracted both love and hate during his NFL career, few have expressed opinions of him as scathing as Strickland.
