Sean Strickland rips “F***** Woman” Tom Brady over post-Netflix roast remarks

Sean Strickland didn’t tune in to watch The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, but he didn’t appreciate how Tom Brady handled himself in the event’s aftermath.

Strickland will face former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event this Saturday in Newark. The two middleweights will clash in a potential No. 1 contender fight in a five-round matchup.

Strickland, as he’s ascended into a UFC fan favorite, hasn’t minced words when it comes to his stances on a variety of topics. This includes LGBTQ+, U.S. politics, and gender roles.

A trending topic right now is Brady’s viral roast on Netflix, as led by several prominent comedians, former teammates, and coaches. The event remains one of the most-watched Netflix uploads in recent weeks.

While Brady seemed to take most of the jokes in stride, he took issue with how some of the jokes impacted his family and more specifically, his children. He’s admitted that he wouldn’t participate in a roast again after the experience.

Strickland exploded on Brady’s post-event remarks ahead of his Octagon return this weekend.