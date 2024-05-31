Israel Adesanya shares prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 302

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for the UFC 302 co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Adesanya has fought both Strickland and Costa so he is very familiar with both men. Izzy’s last fight was a loss to Strickland where he surrendered the middleweight title with the setback. Given that he is familiar with both of them, Adesanya has a good idea of how the fight will play out and the best path to victory for both men.

“It’ll be interesting. I think it’s just going to be on the feet, kickboxing, boxing. Costa might get jabbed the f**k out in this one. He’s definitely going to get tired, and Strickland is going to take advantage of that. Costa to win, what would Costa have to do? Would have to be aggressive, use body kicks and also just use his jab. Even if he might not land all of them, or some of them, go jab-for-jab with Strickland. Also, mix up the grappling, just to get him (Strickland) tired as well. Strickland, do what he does. Pressure, use his jab. I think front kicks will be a problem for Costa, dealing with them when Strickland throws them,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.

After breaking down the fight, Israel Adesanya was asked for his prediction and he expects Sean Strickland to beat Paulo Costa by decision.

“I’m going to pick Strickland in this fight. I’m going to say it’s going to go the distance. He’s not going to finish him,” Adesanya said.

Strickland is the -250 favorite to defeat Costa who is the +205 underdog, so Adesanya agrees with the oddsmakers that the former champ will get the win.

As for Israel Adesanya, he’s expected to return to the Octagon later this year against Drcius Du Plessis for the middleweight title. Adesanya has not fought since he lost his title to Strickland last September.

