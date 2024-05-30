Islam Makhachev addresses speculation of a Staph infection ahead of UFC 302

By Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is at the center of a UFC 302 fight week controversy after images spread online of a possible staph infection.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against two-time lineal title challenger Dustin Poirier on Saturday in Newark. Makhachev returns after back-to-back successful title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski in 2023, including a knockout in October.

Ahead of fight night, Makhachev has been accused by Conor McGregor and others of entering UFC 302 with a staph infection on his left leg. This after pre-fight promotional images shows Makhachev with an odd mark on his leg, a possible sign of an infection.

Islam Makhachev denies he’s suffering from Staph infection

During the UFC 302 pre-fight press conference, Makhachev was asked to address speculation of a staph infection on his left leg.

“Don’t worry guys, I had a [very good] training camp,” Makhachev said. “Nothing is bothering me, and I’ll be 100% on Saturday night.”

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence that Makhachev is suffering from staph, although he could potentially open up more on the leg bruising after UFC 302.

After addressing online speculation, Makhachev will turn his attention towards weight-cutting and making final preparations for UFC 302. The Khabib Nurmagomedov protégé is on a 13-fight winning streak, including his vacant title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Benoît Saint-Denis suffered from a staph infection leading up to his knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 299 in March. After the defeat, he opened up on how the infection impacted his training camp and his physical readiness.

Whether or not Makhachev is legitimately suffering from a staph infection, he appears laser-focused ahead of his fight with Poirier. He continues to improve his overall MMA game, as evidenced by his most recent victory over Volkanovski at UFC 294.

Makhachev’s answer to speculation of infection likely won’t tone down skeptics, but he appears confident in his preparation.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024
Jan Blachowicz, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman turns down Jan Blachowicz's callout: "That fight makes absolutely no sense"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is backing away from a potential Jan Blachowicz fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev reflects on sparring session with UFC champion Leon Edwards: "I took him down and held him"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is opening up on his experience training with Leon Edwards.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland says the only way he loses to Paulo Costa at UFC 302 is if he "f***s up"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Sean Strickland knows he is a much better fighter than Paulo Costa.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov issues cold response to 'delusional' Joaquin Buckley's latest callout

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov didn’t take long to answer Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout for a fight.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa

UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024
Nick Diaz Tony Ferguson
Nick Diaz

Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who wanted Nick Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi: "That makes more sense to me"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who feel Nick Diaz should’ve been matched up with Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Bisping calls Islam Makhachev a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302: "New, improved"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes fight fans are witnessing the evolved version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland trashes new UFC gloves: "Have you ever been in a fight in your f****** life?"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new UFC glove design.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski promises fans the "real" him in possible Ilia Topuria rematch

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has promised to show the real version of himself if he gets a rematch against Ilia Topuria.