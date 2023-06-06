Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary team duties
Former UFC fighter Paul Felder is set to replace Joe Rogan on commentary this weekend for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event.
This Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Canada for the first time since before the pandemic. They’ll be heading to Vancouver for UFC 289, with Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana serving as the main event of the evening. While the card isn’t entirely stacked from top to bottom, we will also be getting to see the return of Charles Oliveira when he clashes with Beneil Dariush in a vital lightweight collision.
However, we won’t be getting an appearance from Joe Rogan. The popular commentator shows up for the majority of UFC PPVs in North America, but the same can’t be said for this one. Instead, the always-popular Paul Felder will be stepping in to team up with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.
Felder steps up
While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Felder has certainly proven himself to be a capable commentator on the desk for the UFC. He’s one of their most successful fighters-turned-commentators across the last decade or so, and he always performs his job to the best of his abilities.
Rogan, meanwhile, has been an ever-present member of the team for as long as most of us can remember. Many of the most iconic moments in UFC history are associated with him as a result of his crazy reactions to viral knockouts and major upsets.
We wish Paul the best of luck as we gear up for another title fight this weekend in the Great White North.
Are you excited to see Paul Felder on the call? Do you prefer his work to Joe Rogan’s? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
