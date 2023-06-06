Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary team duties

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder is set to replace Joe Rogan on commentary this weekend for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event.

This Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Canada for the first time since before the pandemic. They’ll be heading to Vancouver for UFC 289, with Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana serving as the main event of the evening. While the card isn’t entirely stacked from top to bottom, we will also be getting to see the return of Charles Oliveira when he clashes with Beneil Dariush in a vital lightweight collision.

However, we won’t be getting an appearance from Joe Rogan. The popular commentator shows up for the majority of UFC PPVs in North America, but the same can’t be said for this one. Instead, the always-popular Paul Felder will be stepping in to team up with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.