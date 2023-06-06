Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary team duties

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder is set to replace Joe Rogan on commentary this weekend for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event.

Paul Felder, Fight Island

This Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Canada for the first time since before the pandemic. They’ll be heading to Vancouver for UFC 289, with Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana serving as the main event of the evening. While the card isn’t entirely stacked from top to bottom, we will also be getting to see the return of Charles Oliveira when he clashes with Beneil Dariush in a vital lightweight collision.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REFLECTS ON LEGENDARY CAREER OF ‘SPECIAL GUY’ BJ PENN: “I PUT HIM AGAINST ANY 155 POUNDER THAT’S EVER LIVED”

However, we won’t be getting an appearance from Joe Rogan. The popular commentator shows up for the majority of UFC PPVs in North America, but the same can’t be said for this one. Instead, the always-popular Paul Felder will be stepping in to team up with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

Felder steps up

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Felder has certainly proven himself to be a capable commentator on the desk for the UFC. He’s one of their most successful fighters-turned-commentators across the last decade or so, and he always performs his job to the best of his abilities.

Rogan, meanwhile, has been an ever-present member of the team for as long as most of us can remember. Many of the most iconic moments in UFC history are associated with him as a result of his crazy reactions to viral knockouts and major upsets.

We wish Paul the best of luck as we gear up for another title fight this weekend in the Great White North.

Are you excited to see Paul Felder on the call? Do you prefer his work to Joe Rogan’s? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Joe Rogan Paul Felder UFC

Related

Dana White, Power Slap

Dana White claims Michael Jordan is a “killer,” says Jordan would beat LeBron James in slap fight

Zain Bando - June 5, 2023
Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

What's next for Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France after UFC Vegas 74?

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 74, top-15 flyweights headlined the card as Amir Albazi took on Kai Kara-France.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping
UFC

Tony Ferguson pleads not guilty to DUI charge

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has pled not guilty to his DUI charge.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman set to make highly-anticipated return from injury at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

Chris Weidman will make the walk to the Octagon again.

Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France discusses controversial decision loss to Amir Albazi: "That cost me $100,000"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France lost a lot more than a decision on Saturday night.

Alex Pereira reveals plans to train and learn English from former opponent Sean Strickland: "He's a nice guy!"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023
Dana-White
UFC

UFC parts ways with six more fighters

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

The UFC continues to part ways with fighters and trim its roster.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen takes aim at “narcissists” Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz ahead of UFC 291: “Two guys that don't have the ability to bring interest to anything”

Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Chael Sonnen is taking aim at ‘narcissists’ Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz ahead of UFC 291.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett vows to get fans back on his side with next UFC performance: “Everyone will be sucking my arse again”

Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is vowing to get fans back on his side with next UFC performance.

Curtis Blaydes
Sergey Pavlovich

Curtis Blaydes targets end of summer return following TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich: “After a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain”

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023

Curtis Blaydes is aiming to return by the end of the summer following his TKO defeat at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich.