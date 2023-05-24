search

Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of ‘special guy’ BJ Penn: “I put him against any 155 pounder that’s ever lived”

By Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has paid respect to former champion BJ Penn.

On a recent edition of his podcast, the comedian discussed MMA alongside Bas Rutten. Naturally, the two shifted the conversations to the older day of the sport. There, they discussed some of the greatest fighters of all time, and began praising ‘The Prodigy’.

The 44-year-old has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision loss to Clay Guida in May 2019. However, that was far past the Hawaiian’s prime. During the peak of his powers, Penn claimed the welterweight and lightweight titles and claimed wins over names such as Matt Hughes, Kenny Florian, Diego Sanchez, Sean Sherk, and more.

Thanks to the resume of BJ Penn, Joe Rogan holds him among one of the greatest fighters ever. Furthermore, the UFC commentator added that he believes the former champion would be able to hold his own against any lightweight ever. Considering the division has featured names such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and more, that’s high praise from Rogan.

“BJ Penn was a special guy man,” Joe Rogan stated on a recent edition of his podcast alongside Bas Rutten. “When people talk about GOATS, unfortunately, they leave him out of the equation. But, if you look at BJ in his prime, when he beat Sean Sherk. When he beat Diego Sanchez in his prime, he was just smashing people. Joe Stevenson, BJ Penn was a motherf*cker.”

He continued, “I put that BJ Penn against any 155-pounder that’s ever lived… He knocked out a lot of f*cking people, and his jiu-jitsu was off the charts, off the charts! He was so f*cking talented.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Who do you think is the GOAT? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

