Dana White claims Michael Jordan is a “killer,” says Jordan would beat LeBron James in slap fight

Dana White’s newfound obsession with “Power Slap,” the online reality television series launched by he and Lorenzo Fertitta in January, has taken on a life of its own.

White, who has been UFC president since 2001, had a vision for Power Slap’s social media success and international appeal upon its initial launch. After two events, the conversations about who would win have become deeper, reaching into different sports and eras.

Dana White was asked in an interview with Barstool’s Robbie Fox Monday night about who would come out on top in a hypothetical matchup between former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, two of the NBA’s best in their respective generations.

Despite being a Celtics fan, White showed no hesitation in his breakdown, he said.

”Michael Jordan [would win],” White said. “Listen, I respect LeBron and what he has done and who he is as an athlete. Never in trouble. Always there for the games. Makes a big difference when he’s on a team. You feel the difference when he’s on a team. But Jordan is my all-time [favorite player]. And I’m a Celtics guy, but Jordan is a f–––––– killer. Jordan is a killer.”

While the slap fight between the two will never happen, it goes to show the debate among different players of the same position or caliber in different eras will always be compared to, regardless of its sensical nature it might bring.

Dana White also broke down a few others, including Rocky vs. Apollo and Dave Portnoy vs. Roger Goodell, both of which White was imminent on who would earn bragging rights.

Although it has its critics, Power Slap continues to march forward, as White revealed the promotion’s third installment would take place July 7 at the UFC APEX as an appetizer to UFC 290 the following night at T-Mobile Arena. The event is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight title.

