TUF 31 produces 294k average viewers, less than half of Conor McGregor’s previous The Ultimate Fighter appearance

The premiere episode for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, averaged 294,000 viewers.

Whenever Conor McGregor is around, people sit up and listen to what he says. The Irishman is easily the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts, and his return is set to be one of the biggest events of the year for the sport.

Before he fights, though, he’s been partaking in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor is one of the head coaches this year alongside Michael Chandler, with the two expected to battle one another toward the end of 2023.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SAYS CONOR MCGREGOR AND MICHAEL CHANDLER SHOWED ‘A LEVEL OF RESPECT’ ON TUF 31

You’d have thought this would lead to an increased viewership for TUF this year. While that’s true in comparison to some past seasons, it’s way down when compared to his past season of coaching with Urijah Faber, as reported by MMA Fighting.